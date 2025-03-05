Fiery Spectacle: Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts in Stunning Lava Fountains

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has put on another dazzling show as lava fountains soared into the sky on Tuesday. The eruption, which began on December 23, continues to captivate onlookers as the 12th episode shows no signs of threatening residential areas.

The fountains, ranging from 150 to 165 feet high, are part of an off-and-on eruption pattern at the summit crater. People are flocking to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to witness this natural spectacle first-hand, eager to capture the fiery display.

According to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, the eruption's episodes have varied in length, lasting from several hours to several days, with pauses spanning anywhere from under a day to nearly two weeks. Despite its intensity, the eruption remains a safe viewing distance for visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)