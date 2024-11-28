Govt Welcomes Improved Audit Results, Pledges Focus on Accountability and Financial Management

The South African government has expressed its enthusiasm over the latest national and provincial audit outcomes, which show a remarkable increase in the number of clean audits across government departments. The Auditor-General (AG)’s findings reflect the country’s commitment to improving financial and performance management within both national and provincial spheres of government.

In a statement released by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), the agency highlighted the significant progress made in strengthening financial controls, transparency, and accountability across public institutions. "These results demonstrate the hard work invested by government entities in ensuring the effective and efficient use of public resources," GCIS said on Thursday.

Commitment to Accountability and Governance

The report’s findings are a testament to the commitment of government entities to sound governance principles, which are crucial for building trust with the public and ensuring that quality services are delivered to citizens. A clean audit is seen as an important indicator of adherence to best practices in financial reporting and management.

Despite the positive trend, GCIS acknowledged concerns raised by the Auditor-General regarding fruitless and wasteful expenditure. These concerns serve as a reminder of the ongoing need to strengthen oversight, accountability, and compliance mechanisms across all levels of government.

“The government is aware of the challenges highlighted by the AG and recognizes the importance of further improving mechanisms to prevent recurrence,” said GCIS.

Ongoing Efforts to Build a Developmental State

The government reiterated its commitment to building a capable and developmental state, one that prioritizes people’s needs and focuses on improving the implementation capabilities of public servants. This will be achieved through initiatives aimed at enhancing financial management skills, upskilling personnel, and fostering ethical leadership across all levels of government.

To achieve this goal, government is implementing training programs to improve the capacity of public sector employees and cultivate a culture of integrity in government offices. These actions will be crucial in sustaining the positive outcomes seen in the latest audit report and addressing any challenges that remain.

Collaboration for Sustainable Improvement

GCIS also urged public servants, stakeholders, and communities to continue collaborating towards sustaining the progress that has been made. "Together, we can ensure that public resources are used effectively and equitably to meet the needs of all South Africans," the statement emphasized.

The positive audit results underscore the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen governance and financial management systems, ensuring that public resources are utilized efficiently for the benefit of all citizens. The government is optimistic that, with continued focus and cooperation, further progress will be made in the coming years.