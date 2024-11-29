Tensions Escalate: Russia's Oreshnik Missile Raises Stakes in Ukraine Conflict

Russia is intensifying its military stance in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, as President Vladimir Putin signals the potential use of the new Oreshnik hypersonic missile against strategic targets in Kyiv. This escalation comes in response to Ukraine's missile strikes on Russian territory.

Kyiv, heavily fortified with air defenses, remains a key focal point in the conflict. Despite Putin's claims of the Oreshnik's advanced capabilities, Western experts remain skeptical about its effectiveness. The Russian leader voiced his intentions at a security summit in Kazakhstan, stressing that their response would include continued testing of the missile in combat situations.

The situation remains tense as both sides accuse each other of escalation. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized Putin's actions as an attempt to prolong the conflict, while Western nations, including the U.S. and the UK, are rallying to support Ukraine by sharing military intelligence and resources.

