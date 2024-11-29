Tensions Escalate: Russia's Oreshnik Missile Raises Stakes in Ukraine Conflict
Russia's President Putin considers the use of the new Oreshnik hypersonic missile on key targets in Kyiv in response to Ukraine's missile attacks on Russian soil. Western leaders express skepticism about the missile's capabilities. Tensions rise as both parties continue military escalations.
Russia is intensifying its military stance in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, as President Vladimir Putin signals the potential use of the new Oreshnik hypersonic missile against strategic targets in Kyiv. This escalation comes in response to Ukraine's missile strikes on Russian territory.
Kyiv, heavily fortified with air defenses, remains a key focal point in the conflict. Despite Putin's claims of the Oreshnik's advanced capabilities, Western experts remain skeptical about its effectiveness. The Russian leader voiced his intentions at a security summit in Kazakhstan, stressing that their response would include continued testing of the missile in combat situations.
The situation remains tense as both sides accuse each other of escalation. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized Putin's actions as an attempt to prolong the conflict, while Western nations, including the U.S. and the UK, are rallying to support Ukraine by sharing military intelligence and resources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prabowo Promises to Protect Sovereignty Amid South China Sea Tensions
Diplomatic Tensions: US Ambassador Criticizes Mexico's Anti-Drug Stance
Taiwan's Strategic Arms Dialogue with the U.S.: Enhancing Defense Amid Tensions
Tragic Stabbing in Sudama Puri: A Case of Familial Tensions
Saudi Crown Prince and Putin Discuss Russia-Ukraine Conflict and Bilateral Ties