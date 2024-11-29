Left Menu

Legacy of Controversy: The Life and Death of Prince Johnson

Prince Johnson, a former Liberian warlord and senator, has died at 72. Known for his brutal wartime activities, Johnson remained active in politics post-war. Liberia's civil wars led to vast human rights violations, and Johnson was a key figure. His death marks a significant chapter in Liberian history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Monrovia | Updated: 29-11-2024 01:36 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 01:36 IST
Legacy of Controversy: The Life and Death of Prince Johnson
Prince Johnson
  • Country:
  • Liberia

Prince Johnson, a former warlord and Liberian senator, died at the age of 72, authorities announced Thursday. Johnson, notorious for his violent tactics during the civil war, was a polarizing figure better known for the infamous footage of him drinking beer while overseeing atrocities.

Despite the country's post-war truth and reconciliation committee naming him among the most notorious perpetrators, Johnson continued in politics and was elected senator in 2006. He died in a Paynesville hospital, with many unresolved allegations against him, including killings, torture, and extortions.

Johnson's death follows President Boakai's order for a war crimes court, yet to be operational, aimed at bringing justice for victims. Liberian human rights advocate Adama Dempster lamented that Johnson wouldn't testify, highlighting the challenges of Liberia's accountability process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024