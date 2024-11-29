Legacy of Controversy: The Life and Death of Prince Johnson

Prince Johnson, a former warlord and Liberian senator, died at the age of 72, authorities announced Thursday. Johnson, notorious for his violent tactics during the civil war, was a polarizing figure better known for the infamous footage of him drinking beer while overseeing atrocities.

Despite the country's post-war truth and reconciliation committee naming him among the most notorious perpetrators, Johnson continued in politics and was elected senator in 2006. He died in a Paynesville hospital, with many unresolved allegations against him, including killings, torture, and extortions.

Johnson's death follows President Boakai's order for a war crimes court, yet to be operational, aimed at bringing justice for victims. Liberian human rights advocate Adama Dempster lamented that Johnson wouldn't testify, highlighting the challenges of Liberia's accountability process.

