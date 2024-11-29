Security Forces Triumph: Key Terrorists Neutralized in Khyber Operation

An operation conducted by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa resulted in the elimination of four terrorists, including their leader, 'Batoor', according to the Military Media Wing.

The operation, which took place in the Bagh area of the Khyber district bordering Afghanistan, was based on intelligence reports about the presence of extremists.

Alongside the four fatalities, three terrorists sustained injuries during the Thursday encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)