Security Forces Triumph: Key Terrorists Neutralized in Khyber Operation

Four terrorists, including their leader Batoor, were killed in an operation by security forces in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The operation was intelligence-based and targeted the Bagh area of Khyber district near the Afghan border. Additionally, three terrorists were reported as wounded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 29-11-2024 02:32 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 02:32 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An operation conducted by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa resulted in the elimination of four terrorists, including their leader, 'Batoor', according to the Military Media Wing.

The operation, which took place in the Bagh area of the Khyber district bordering Afghanistan, was based on intelligence reports about the presence of extremists.

Alongside the four fatalities, three terrorists sustained injuries during the Thursday encounter.

