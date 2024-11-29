Samoan Seas Mishap: Unveiling the Manawanui Incident

In a significant maritime mishap, the HMNZS Manawanui, a Royal New Zealand Navy vessel, tragically ran aground and sank off the coast of Samoa, as revealed by a government-initiated inquiry on Friday.

The incident occurred on October 5 when the vessel grounded on a reef while performing survey operations. Despite the accident, all 75 crew members survived. Rear Admiral Gavin Golding identified human error as the key cause, highlighting that the ship's autopilot was mistakenly not disengaged.

A broader inquiry is set to explore why the crew failed to detect the autopilot error, with results expected next year. Meanwhile, a separate disciplinary process will commence post-inquiry. Compounding these challenges, the New Zealand Navy is grappling with personnel shortages, leaving multiple ships idle.

