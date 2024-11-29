Uttar Pradesh Violence: Unraveling Sambhal's Unrest

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel announced the creation of a three-member judicial inquiry commission to probe the November 24 violence in Sambhal.

The commission, tasked with uncovering the truth behind the clash, which resulted in four deaths and multiple injuries, must complete its findings within two months unless an extension is granted.

Justice Devendra Kumar Arora heads the commission, which aims to discern whether the unrest was a spontaneous eruption or premeditated, while also examining local law enforcement's response and preparations.

