Govt Accelerates Infrastructure Overhaul with New Agency, Roads Programme, and Record Investments

In a landmark year for New Zealand’s infrastructure, the Government has announced sweeping initiatives aimed at addressing the nation’s infrastructure deficit and improving transportation systems. Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop and Transport Minister Simeon Brown highlighted key achievements, including the establishment of a new national infrastructure agency, a revived Roads of National Significance (RoNS) programme, and record funding for road maintenance.

From this Sunday, New Zealand’s new national infrastructure agency will begin operations. The agency, built upon a repurposed Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP), is set to attract private capital and enhance project financing capabilities.

“The new agency will act as the Crown’s shopfront for unsolicited proposals and private sector investment, partner on projects, and administer central government infrastructure funds,” said Mr Bishop.

30-Year National Infrastructure Plan

Work has commenced on a 30-year National Infrastructure Plan aimed at aligning future projects with New Zealand’s long-term needs. The Infrastructure Commission’s recently released discussion document is open for public and stakeholder feedback until December 10.

Mr. Bishop emphasized bipartisan support for the plan, stating, “It will provide stability and help us plan for critical projects over the coming decades.”

Revamped Public-Private Partnership Framework

The Government has updated its Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework, signaling a renewed commitment to leveraging international capital and expertise for infrastructure projects. “The refreshed framework will allow smarter funding, maintenance, and delivery of large-scale infrastructure,” said Mr. Bishop.

Record Funding and Targets for Pothole Prevention

Acknowledging the nation’s deteriorating road conditions, the Government allocated a historic $5.5 billion to pothole prevention on state highways and local roads. This funding will support drainage improvements and lane rehabilitations, with a record 285.6 lane kilometers of work planned for the summer—an increase of 124% from last year.

New stringent targets were also introduced:

95% of potholes on main state highways will be repaired within 24 hours.85% of potholes on regional state highways will meet the same timeline.“Better materials and technology will ensure long-term fixes to prevent repeated issues,” said Mr. Brown.

Revival of Roads of National Significance Programme

The previously scrapped Roads of National Significance (RoNS) programme has been reinstated, with 17 projects identified to enhance economic growth and improve road safety.

“The first seven projects will see construction or enabling works begin within the next three years,” Mr. Brown noted. Early work has already started on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway, a critical freight corridor.

Streamlined Consenting for Infrastructure Projects

To accelerate infrastructure delivery, the Fast Track Approvals Bill is set to pass by year-end. The bill includes fast-tracking consents for 43 priority projects, enabling over 180 km of new road, rail, and public transport routes.

“Quicker consents mean faster delivery of infrastructure that benefits the nation,” said Mr. Bishop.

Future OutlookWith these initiatives, the Government aims to strengthen New Zealand’s infrastructure foundations while improving transport efficiency and safety. “This year has been one of action, but sustained effort will be required to close our infrastructure gap,” said Mr. Bishop.