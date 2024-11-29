Left Menu

Govt Accelerates Infrastructure Overhaul with New Agency, Roads Programme, and Record Investments

“The new agency will act as the Crown’s shopfront for unsolicited proposals and private sector investment, partner on projects, and administer central government infrastructure funds,” said Mr Bishop.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 29-11-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 13:28 IST
Govt Accelerates Infrastructure Overhaul with New Agency, Roads Programme, and Record Investments
Mr. Bishop emphasized bipartisan support for the plan, stating, “It will provide stability and help us plan for critical projects over the coming decades.” Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

In a landmark year for New Zealand’s infrastructure, the Government has announced sweeping initiatives aimed at addressing the nation’s infrastructure deficit and improving transportation systems. Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop and Transport Minister Simeon Brown highlighted key achievements, including the establishment of a new national infrastructure agency, a revived Roads of National Significance (RoNS) programme, and record funding for road maintenance.

From this Sunday, New Zealand’s new national infrastructure agency will begin operations. The agency, built upon a repurposed Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP), is set to attract private capital and enhance project financing capabilities.

“The new agency will act as the Crown’s shopfront for unsolicited proposals and private sector investment, partner on projects, and administer central government infrastructure funds,” said Mr Bishop.

30-Year National Infrastructure Plan

Work has commenced on a 30-year National Infrastructure Plan aimed at aligning future projects with New Zealand’s long-term needs. The Infrastructure Commission’s recently released discussion document is open for public and stakeholder feedback until December 10.

Mr. Bishop emphasized bipartisan support for the plan, stating, “It will provide stability and help us plan for critical projects over the coming decades.”

Revamped Public-Private Partnership Framework

The Government has updated its Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework, signaling a renewed commitment to leveraging international capital and expertise for infrastructure projects. “The refreshed framework will allow smarter funding, maintenance, and delivery of large-scale infrastructure,” said Mr. Bishop.

Record Funding and Targets for Pothole Prevention

Acknowledging the nation’s deteriorating road conditions, the Government allocated a historic $5.5 billion to pothole prevention on state highways and local roads. This funding will support drainage improvements and lane rehabilitations, with a record 285.6 lane kilometers of work planned for the summer—an increase of 124% from last year.

New stringent targets were also introduced:

95% of potholes on main state highways will be repaired within 24 hours.85% of potholes on regional state highways will meet the same timeline.“Better materials and technology will ensure long-term fixes to prevent repeated issues,” said Mr. Brown.

Revival of Roads of National Significance Programme

The previously scrapped Roads of National Significance (RoNS) programme has been reinstated, with 17 projects identified to enhance economic growth and improve road safety.

“The first seven projects will see construction or enabling works begin within the next three years,” Mr. Brown noted. Early work has already started on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway, a critical freight corridor.

Streamlined Consenting for Infrastructure Projects

To accelerate infrastructure delivery, the Fast Track Approvals Bill is set to pass by year-end. The bill includes fast-tracking consents for 43 priority projects, enabling over 180 km of new road, rail, and public transport routes.

“Quicker consents mean faster delivery of infrastructure that benefits the nation,” said Mr. Bishop.

Future OutlookWith these initiatives, the Government aims to strengthen New Zealand’s infrastructure foundations while improving transport efficiency and safety. “This year has been one of action, but sustained effort will be required to close our infrastructure gap,” said Mr. Bishop.  

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024