Controversy Erupts Over Pre-Paid Meters in Bihar Assembly
The Bihar assembly session was adjourned as opposition members demanded the withdrawal of pre-paid electricity meters citing high costs. Accusations of protection for the government were leveled at Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav. Alleged past corruptions were highlighted alongside calls for investigation and a state-wide bandh.
- Country:
- India
The Bihar assembly session on Friday was cut short as heated debates erupted over the contentious issue of pre-paid electricity meters. Opposition members took a stand, demanding the withdrawal of the controversial meters that they argue impose prohibitive costs.
Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav faced allegations of shielding the government when he adjourned proceedings until after lunch, while Congress MLA Ajeet Sharma criticized the high billing concerns. Calls for a thorough investigation into potential irregularities during the installation phase were also voiced.
CPI(ML) leader Mehboob Alam accused the introduction of these meters during IAS officer Sanjeev Hans' tenure, hinting at corruption. The opposition pledged to continue their fight, announcing plans for a state-wide bandh as discontent simmers across the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- assembly
- pre-paid
- electricity
- meters
- speaker
- opposition
- controversy
- investigation
- bandh
ALSO READ
Milind Deora Speaks Out: Unity in Mahayuti, Attacks Opposition Narratives
Yogi Adityanath Accuses Opposition of Naxal Promotion Amid Jharkhand Polls
Waqf board grabbed ancient temples in Karnataka, will pass bill in Parliament to amend law despite opposition: Amit Shah in Giridih.
Haryana CM Saini Assures Ample DAP Supply Amidst Opposition Criticism
Naidu's Remark on Opposition Demands: A Democratic Standpoint