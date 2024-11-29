Controversy Erupts Over Pre-Paid Meters in Bihar Assembly

The Bihar assembly session on Friday was cut short as heated debates erupted over the contentious issue of pre-paid electricity meters. Opposition members took a stand, demanding the withdrawal of the controversial meters that they argue impose prohibitive costs.

Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav faced allegations of shielding the government when he adjourned proceedings until after lunch, while Congress MLA Ajeet Sharma criticized the high billing concerns. Calls for a thorough investigation into potential irregularities during the installation phase were also voiced.

CPI(ML) leader Mehboob Alam accused the introduction of these meters during IAS officer Sanjeev Hans' tenure, hinting at corruption. The opposition pledged to continue their fight, announcing plans for a state-wide bandh as discontent simmers across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)