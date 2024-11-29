Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Pre-Paid Meters in Bihar Assembly

The Bihar assembly session was adjourned as opposition members demanded the withdrawal of pre-paid electricity meters citing high costs. Accusations of protection for the government were leveled at Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav. Alleged past corruptions were highlighted alongside calls for investigation and a state-wide bandh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 29-11-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 12:41 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Pre-Paid Meters in Bihar Assembly
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar assembly session on Friday was cut short as heated debates erupted over the contentious issue of pre-paid electricity meters. Opposition members took a stand, demanding the withdrawal of the controversial meters that they argue impose prohibitive costs.

Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav faced allegations of shielding the government when he adjourned proceedings until after lunch, while Congress MLA Ajeet Sharma criticized the high billing concerns. Calls for a thorough investigation into potential irregularities during the installation phase were also voiced.

CPI(ML) leader Mehboob Alam accused the introduction of these meters during IAS officer Sanjeev Hans' tenure, hinting at corruption. The opposition pledged to continue their fight, announcing plans for a state-wide bandh as discontent simmers across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024