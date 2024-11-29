Left Menu

Sky Guardians: China and Russia's Strategic Air Patrol

Chinese and Russian militaries conducted their ninth joint strategic air patrol over the Sea of Japan. The exercise, part of an annual cooperation plan since 2019, tested joint operational capabilities. South Korea responded by scrambling fighter jets, protesting the maneuver conducted without prior notice within its air defense zone.

29-11-2024
In a display of military camaraderie, China and Russia carried out their ninth joint strategic air patrol over the Sea of Japan, as reported by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV. This maneuver is part of an ongoing cooperation plan between the two nations, established in 2019. The joint patrol aims to bolster the training and operational capabilities of their respective air forces effectively.

South Korea's military reacted by deploying fighter jets when 11 Chinese and Russian aircraft breached its Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). The aircraft remained for over four hours but left without further incident. South Korea has officially lodged a protest with both nations, highlighting the unannounced nature of the air patrol.

While countries require foreign aircraft in their ADIZ to identify themselves for security, these zones don't extend to the sovereign airspace. In recent events, both militaries executed a joint patrol involving nuclear-capable bombers near U.S. territory, which led to a swift response from American and Canadian forces.

