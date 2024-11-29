Left Menu

Romania's Election Controversy: Unfounded Russian Influence Claims

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed accusations of Russian meddling in Romania's presidential election as unfounded. Romania's top court ordered a recount following a surprising election result, while the nation’s security body emphasized the country's vulnerability to Russian hostile actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-11-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 15:23 IST
Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday dismissed accusations of Russian interference in Romania's presidential election, labeling them as groundless.

On Thursday, Romania's top court mandated a recount of votes following a shocking outcome in the first round of voting.

Romania's top security body emphasized the nation is a key target for hostile actions from Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

