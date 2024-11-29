Romania's Election Controversy: Unfounded Russian Influence Claims
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed accusations of Russian meddling in Romania's presidential election as unfounded. Romania's top court ordered a recount following a surprising election result, while the nation’s security body emphasized the country's vulnerability to Russian hostile actions.
- Russia
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday dismissed accusations of Russian interference in Romania's presidential election, labeling them as groundless.
On Thursday, Romania's top court mandated a recount of votes following a shocking outcome in the first round of voting.
Romania's top security body emphasized the nation is a key target for hostile actions from Russia.
