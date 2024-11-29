Left Menu

Russian Dissident Alexei Gorinov's Defiant Stand in Court

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 16:14 IST
Russian dissident Alexei Gorinov has received a three-year extension to his penal colony sentence after being found guilty of 'justifying terrorism' in court on Friday. Despite his health issues, Gorinov condemned Russia's 'bloody slaughter' in Ukraine during a defiant speech.

Gorinov, 63, is among the few notable political prisoners left in Russia after a recent prisoner exchange that freed others like Vladimir Kara-Murza. Already serving seven years for 'spreading false information' about Russia's military, his new charges stem from alleged discussions in prison promoting terrorism.

In court, Gorinov decried Russia's political 'degradation' and stressed the war's toll on civilians. He implored to halt the conflict, seeking forgiveness from Ukrainians. Russia continues to silence war dissent through heavy legal repercussions, with such voices largely unheard in state media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

