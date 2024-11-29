Left Menu

Ukraine Fortifies Eastern Front Against Russian Advances

Ukraine's army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi is reinforcing troops on the eastern front with additional reserves, ammunition, and equipment following his visit to Pokrovsk and Kurakhove, Donetsk. Despite Russian advances, Ukrainian forces continue to hold their ground.

Updated: 29-11-2024 17:02 IST
Ukraine's military resilience is being bolstered, with army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi taking charge to fortify positions in the eastern front. During a visit to strategic locations in the Donetsk region, including Pokrovsk and Kurakhove, Syrskyi emphasized the deployment of additional reserves, ammunition, and equipment.

The strategy aims to consolidate Ukraine's defense as Russian forces persist in their advances. Despite ongoing challenges, Ukrainian troops are steadfast in repelling attacks, according to Syrskyi's latest assessment.

This development underscores the continued instability in the region, highlighting Ukraine's tactical adjustments in response to the evolving military landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

