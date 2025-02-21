Left Menu

Ecopetrol's Energy Reserves Hit 1.89 Billion Barrels

Ecopetrol, Colombia's state-majority energy company, reported its proven oil reserves at 1.89 billion barrels for 2024. This announcement highlights the political debate over the nation's energy self-sufficiency as gas supplies shrink.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 21-02-2025 03:18 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 03:18 IST
Colombia's leading energy firm, Ecopetrol, has announced that its proven reserves have reached 1.89 billion barrels of oil equivalent by the end of 2024. This release came from Chief Executive Ricardo Roa during a Thursday press conference.

The company's oil and gas reserves are stirring significant political debate. With concerns growing over energy self-sufficiency due to reducing gas supplies, Colombia is focused on its energy strategy for the future.

The drop in gas availability has underscored the critical nature of maintaining robust energy reserves, making Ecopetrol's announcement all the more pertinent in current political and economic discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

