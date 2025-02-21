Ecopetrol's Energy Reserves Hit 1.89 Billion Barrels

Colombia's leading energy firm, Ecopetrol, has announced that its proven reserves have reached 1.89 billion barrels of oil equivalent by the end of 2024. This release came from Chief Executive Ricardo Roa during a Thursday press conference.

The company's oil and gas reserves are stirring significant political debate. With concerns growing over energy self-sufficiency due to reducing gas supplies, Colombia is focused on its energy strategy for the future.

The drop in gas availability has underscored the critical nature of maintaining robust energy reserves, making Ecopetrol's announcement all the more pertinent in current political and economic discussions.

