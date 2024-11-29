Internet Restored Amid Communal Calm in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal
Internet services resumed in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, following communal disturbances. Officials restored connectivity after Friday prayers concluded without incident. The district had been tense due to violence linked to a Mughal-era mosque survey. Authorities enhanced security, including deploying drones, urging residents to pray in local mosques to ensure peace.
Internet services in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, were restored on Friday following recent communal unrest in the district, according to official sources.
Brijesh Kumar, the District Information Officer, confirmed the resumption of services post-Friday prayers, which took place peacefully at the Shahi Jama Masjid and other sites.
The district had witnessed tension due to a survey of a historic Mughal-era mosque. To maintain order, the local administration issued an advisory urging residents to offer prayers at nearby mosques and implemented enhanced surveillance measures, including CCTV cameras and drones, to prevent any disruptions.
