Internet Restored Amid Communal Calm in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal

Internet services in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, were restored on Friday following recent communal unrest in the district, according to official sources.

Brijesh Kumar, the District Information Officer, confirmed the resumption of services post-Friday prayers, which took place peacefully at the Shahi Jama Masjid and other sites.

The district had witnessed tension due to a survey of a historic Mughal-era mosque. To maintain order, the local administration issued an advisory urging residents to offer prayers at nearby mosques and implemented enhanced surveillance measures, including CCTV cameras and drones, to prevent any disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)