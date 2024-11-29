Delhi Court Temporarily Halts Bikaner House Attachment Amid Arbitral Dispute

A Delhi court has issued a temporary stay on the attachment of Bikaner House, property of Rajasthan's Nokha municipal council, during an ongoing arbitration payment dispute. The municipal council has been instructed to pay an arbitral award totaling Rs 50.31 lakh to Enviro Infra Engineers Private Limited within a week.

The stay, ordered by District Judge Vidya Prakash, comes after the municipal council's appeal against the 2020 arbitral award was rejected earlier in 2024. This condition is contingent upon the council depositing a Fixed Deposit Receipt (FDR) with the court.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for January 7, 2025, and has restricted the Nokha nagar palika from any kind of transaction involving Bikaner House. This decision follows the council's non-compliance with providing an affidavit of assets despite multiple opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)