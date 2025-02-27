SEC's Office Return Sparks Legal Dispute with Union

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has instructed unionized employees to return to the office by mid-April, as seen in a memo obtained by Reuters. The decision aligns with efforts by the Trump administration to terminate remote work arrangements, drawing criticism from unions.

According to SEC Chief Operating Officer Ken Johnson, the on-site work requirement, effective April 14, 2025, aims to enhance the agency's mission. This order comes despite ongoing legal actions by unions contesting such mandates.

The National Treasury Employees Union Chapter 239, representing SEC employees, claims the directive breaches their contract. While the union seeks remedial measures, they have advised members to prepare for the return.

(With inputs from agencies.)