SEC's Office Return Sparks Legal Dispute with Union

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced that employees must return to the office in mid-April following a directive by former President Trump. The move has faced opposition from the appropriate union, citing contract violations. The union plans to contest the SEC's demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has instructed unionized employees to return to the office by mid-April, as seen in a memo obtained by Reuters. The decision aligns with efforts by the Trump administration to terminate remote work arrangements, drawing criticism from unions.

According to SEC Chief Operating Officer Ken Johnson, the on-site work requirement, effective April 14, 2025, aims to enhance the agency's mission. This order comes despite ongoing legal actions by unions contesting such mandates.

The National Treasury Employees Union Chapter 239, representing SEC employees, claims the directive breaches their contract. While the union seeks remedial measures, they have advised members to prepare for the return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

