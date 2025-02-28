Bollywood Stars Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar Resolve Legal Dispute

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar have resolved their longstanding defamation case through mediation, bringing an end to their four-year legal battle. The settlement included Ranaut's apology to Akhtar for any inconvenience caused.

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate court acknowledged the agreement, resulting in the withdrawal of all complaints and the acquittal of both parties. Ranaut had previously alleged that Akhtar intimidated her during a meeting in 2016.

Following the resolution, Ranaut expressed her respect for Akhtar and hinted at a potential collaboration for her upcoming film. Akhtar, too, consented to withdraw his complaint, marking a significant reconciliation in the Bollywood sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)