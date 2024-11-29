Chad Cuts Ties: Redefining Partnerships Beyond France

In a significant move, Chad's government has decided to terminate its defense cooperation agreement with France, signaling a new era in its quest for sovereignty. The Chadian Foreign Ministry announced this landmark decision in a statement, marking a shift in the nation's strategic alliances.

This separation from its former colonial ruler comes more than six decades after gaining independence, allowing Chad to redefine its priorities and foster partnerships that align with its national interests. France has yet to respond to this crucial development.

The decision reflects growing mistrust toward France, with Chad's leadership keen on exploring relationships with other global powers such as Russia, Turkey, and the UAE. The move could pave the way for new geopolitical dynamics in the Central African nation and across the Sahel region.

(With inputs from agencies.)