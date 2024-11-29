Left Menu

Global Political Diary: Key Diplomatic Events and Elections

This diary details upcoming global political and general events, including state visits, elections, and significant meetings. Noteworthy mentions encompass state visits by various leaders, elections across several countries, and high-profile gatherings like the EU Foreign Affairs Council Meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:06 IST
The global political scene is bustling with significant events in the coming weeks. Highlighted are state visits by influential leaders, including Brazil's President hosting Uruguay's President-elect, and Russia's Defense Minister meeting North Korea's officials.

Additionally, numerous pivotal elections are scheduled, including Ireland's general election and Icelandic Parliament election. In other notable diplomatic activities, Germany and China exchange visits by high-ranking officials to foster bilateral ties.

The diary further notes upcoming important meetings, such as the EU Foreign Affairs Council, also significant bilateral dialogues in cities like Berlin and Pretoria, reflecting an intense period of international political engagement for global leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

