Left Menu

France's Fiscal Future: A Balancing Act

Bank of France head Francois Villeroy de Galhau expressed support for Prime Minister Michel Barnier's efforts to reduce the national deficit. Speaking at an economic forum, he emphasized the importance of regaining control over public finances amid challenges faced by Barnier's coalition in passing the 2025 budget.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:34 IST
France's Fiscal Future: A Balancing Act
Francois Villeroy de Galhau
  • Country:
  • France

In a pivotal moment for France's economic direction, Bank of France head Francois Villeroy de Galhau has voiced approval for Prime Minister Michel Barnier's initiatives aimed at deficit reduction. Describing these efforts as 'going in the right direction,' Villeroy underscored their significance to the nation's fiscal health.

Villeroy articulated these views at an economic forum in Dijon, emphasizing the critical need to regain control over the public deficit. His remarks come at a time when the future of Barnier's administration is precarious, as it grapples with increasing opposition in parliament.

With Barnier's coalition facing challenges in passing the 2025 budget, the government's stability is at risk. Villeroy's support highlights the importance of economic reform in navigating the political tensions threatening to destabilize Barnier's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024