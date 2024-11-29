France's Fiscal Future: A Balancing Act

In a pivotal moment for France's economic direction, Bank of France head Francois Villeroy de Galhau has voiced approval for Prime Minister Michel Barnier's initiatives aimed at deficit reduction. Describing these efforts as 'going in the right direction,' Villeroy underscored their significance to the nation's fiscal health.

Villeroy articulated these views at an economic forum in Dijon, emphasizing the critical need to regain control over the public deficit. His remarks come at a time when the future of Barnier's administration is precarious, as it grapples with increasing opposition in parliament.

With Barnier's coalition facing challenges in passing the 2025 budget, the government's stability is at risk. Villeroy's support highlights the importance of economic reform in navigating the political tensions threatening to destabilize Barnier's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)