Judicial Delays: Government Stalls Judge Transfers for Over Six Months

In a recent disclosure to the Lok Sabha, it was revealed that five Supreme Court Collegium recommendations regarding the transfer of high court judges have been pending with the government for more than six months.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal confirmed in a written reply that, as of November 26, these recommendations remain unacted upon. The Collegium is responsible for suggesting judicial appointments, transfers, and elevations to the 25 high courts and the top court, which then need to be processed by the central government before the president issues the necessary orders.

The issue of an independent judiciary is underscored by the process for handling complaints against judges. Complaints about high court judges are managed by their respective chief justices, while those against Supreme Court judges are addressed by the Chief Justice of India, maintaining judicial independence as per constitutional mandates.

(With inputs from agencies.)