ICG Conducts 11th National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise SAREX-2024 Off Kochi Coast

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully conducted the 11th National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX-2024) off the coast of Kochi from November 28 to 29, 2024, emphasizing regional cooperation and operational readiness. The event, with the theme "Enhancing Search and Rescue Capabilities Through Regional Collaboration", underscored India's commitment to maritime safety and its role as a proactive global maritime partner.

Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh inaugurated the two-day event, while ICG Director General Paramesh Sivamani conducted an operational review. SAREX-2024 featured a combination of workshops, table-top exercises, and live-action sea drills designed to validate and refine search and rescue (SAR) protocols.

Day 1 Highlights:

Workshop and seminars focused on enhancing inter-agency collaboration.

Participation by senior officials from government ministries, armed forces, and industry stakeholders.

International delegates from 38 countries attended, promoting global maritime partnerships.

Day 2 Highlights:The sea exercise simulated a large-scale passenger aircraft crash involving 250 passengers approximately 150 nautical miles northwest of Kochi. The scenario tested India’s ability to execute a coordinated Mass Rescue Operation (MRO).

Key actions included:

Deployment of ships, aircraft, and emergency craft from ICG, Indian Air Force, Cochin Port Authority, and Kerala State Administration.

Innovative rescue techniques, such as life raft drops, Jason Cradle evacuations, drone-assisted lifebuoy deliveries, and water ambulance services.

Seamless coordination of water metros, tugs, and advanced light helicopters for passenger evacuations.

Strategic Outcomes

The exercise validated existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and highlighted best practices for conducting MROs. It also fostered inter-agency collaboration, improving preparedness for maritime contingencies.

India’s Growing Role in Maritime Safety

The ICG’s efforts align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), positioning India as a leader in regional maritime safety. Over the years, the ICG has built a robust search and rescue framework, enhancing safety across Indian waters and the broader Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

SAREX-2024 not only demonstrated India's SAR capabilities but also strengthened its reputation as a reliable partner for regional and international maritime safety initiatives.