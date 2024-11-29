Left Menu

Defiant Dissent: Alexei Gorinov's Battle Against Russia's War Censorship

Alexei Gorinov, the first person jailed under Russia's war censorship laws, receives an additional three-year sentence on charges of justifying terrorism. Despite his conviction, Gorinov condemns Russia's actions in Ukraine and decries the political system's degradation. His case underscores the risks faced by Russian dissidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 21:06 IST
Alexei Gorinov, a once-prominent Moscow district councillor, faces a further three years in a penal colony following new charges of 'justifying terrorism'. The charges are linked to convictions he received last year for stating that children in Ukraine were 'dying every day' due to Russia's invasion.

During his trial, Gorinov argued that his statements did not constitute terrorism and accused fellow inmates of provoking his comments. In his final speech, he condemned the war's destructiveness and the tarnishing of Russia's political landscape, persisting even as the judge halted proceedings.

Gorinov remains a notable political prisoner after others were released in a recent East-West exchange, including Vladimir Kara-Murza and Oleg Orlov. His case highlights the dangers Russian dissidents face in a climate hostile to anti-government sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

