Bribery Scandal Unfolds in Gujarat Court: ACB Nabs Suspect
The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Bapu Solanki for allegedly offering a Rs 35,000 bribe to a labour court judge in Panchmahal district. Solanki, claiming ignorance of the bribe's origin, has yet to reveal further information. Investigation under the Prevention of Corruption Act is ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Godhra | Updated: 29-11-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 21:21 IST
- Country:
- India
A dramatic arrest unfolded in Gujarat as the Anti-Corruption Bureau detained Bapu Solanki, accused of attempting to bribe a labour court judge.
The incident occurred at Godhra in Panchmahal district, where Solanki placed Rs 35,000 in a sealed cover on Judge HA Maka's table.
Despite his claims of being unaware of the bribe's origins, Solanki faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act as the inquiry delves deeper.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- Anti-Corruption
- Bureau
- Bribery
- Panchmahal
- Court
- Judge
- Arrest
- Investigation
- Corruption
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chaos in Brasilia: Explosions Rock Brazil's Supreme Court
Explosion Rocks Brazil's Supreme Court: A Nation on Alert
Explosions Near Brazil's Supreme Court Raise Security Alarms Ahead of G20 Summit
Diego Forlan's Transition from Pitch to Court: A Swing and a Miss
Bomb Scare at Brazil's Supreme Court Sparks Security Concerns Ahead of G20 Summit