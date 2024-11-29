Left Menu

Bribery Scandal Unfolds in Gujarat Court: ACB Nabs Suspect

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Bapu Solanki for allegedly offering a Rs 35,000 bribe to a labour court judge in Panchmahal district. Solanki, claiming ignorance of the bribe's origin, has yet to reveal further information. Investigation under the Prevention of Corruption Act is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Godhra | Updated: 29-11-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 21:21 IST
Bribery Scandal Unfolds in Gujarat Court: ACB Nabs Suspect
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic arrest unfolded in Gujarat as the Anti-Corruption Bureau detained Bapu Solanki, accused of attempting to bribe a labour court judge.

The incident occurred at Godhra in Panchmahal district, where Solanki placed Rs 35,000 in a sealed cover on Judge HA Maka's table.

Despite his claims of being unaware of the bribe's origins, Solanki faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act as the inquiry delves deeper.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024