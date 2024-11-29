Bribery Scandal Unfolds in Gujarat Court: ACB Nabs Suspect

A dramatic arrest unfolded in Gujarat as the Anti-Corruption Bureau detained Bapu Solanki, accused of attempting to bribe a labour court judge.

The incident occurred at Godhra in Panchmahal district, where Solanki placed Rs 35,000 in a sealed cover on Judge HA Maka's table.

Despite his claims of being unaware of the bribe's origins, Solanki faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act as the inquiry delves deeper.

