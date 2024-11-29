Left Menu

Congress Reaffirms Commitment to Places of Worship Act Amid Controversies

The Congress has reiterated its commitment to the Places of Worship Act, 1991, amid disputes over claims on religious sites in Sambhal and Ajmer. The party asserts that the Act, which prohibits altering the character of religious places as of August 15, 1947, is being violated by the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 21:26 IST
Congress Reaffirms Commitment to Places of Worship Act Amid Controversies
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has firmly reiterated its commitment to the Places of Worship Act, 1991, amid ongoing controversies involving a mosque in Sambhal and the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer. This assertive stance was made clear during a resolution passed by the Congress Working Committee in a lengthy meeting at the All India Congress Committee headquarters.

In light of recent violent protests related to a survey at the Mughal-era mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, which resulted in four fatalities, the Congress emphasized the importance of adhering to the 1991 Act. Additionally, a local court in Ajmer has raised attention by issuing notices concerning the shrine's religious classification.

The party leadership, including President Mallikarjun Kharge and notable figures such as Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, underscored the act's legislative significance. They argued that the Act is being flagrantly violated by the BJP, despite the Supreme Court's acknowledgment of the Act in its Ayodhya verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024