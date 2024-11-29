Congress Reaffirms Commitment to Places of Worship Act Amid Controversies

The Congress has firmly reiterated its commitment to the Places of Worship Act, 1991, amid ongoing controversies involving a mosque in Sambhal and the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer. This assertive stance was made clear during a resolution passed by the Congress Working Committee in a lengthy meeting at the All India Congress Committee headquarters.

In light of recent violent protests related to a survey at the Mughal-era mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, which resulted in four fatalities, the Congress emphasized the importance of adhering to the 1991 Act. Additionally, a local court in Ajmer has raised attention by issuing notices concerning the shrine's religious classification.

The party leadership, including President Mallikarjun Kharge and notable figures such as Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, underscored the act's legislative significance. They argued that the Act is being flagrantly violated by the BJP, despite the Supreme Court's acknowledgment of the Act in its Ayodhya verdict.

