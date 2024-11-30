Canadian Media Giants Take Legal Stand Against OpenAI's Copyright Breach

In a significant legal move, five major Canadian news media companies have filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, claiming the artificial intelligence company's practices violate copyright laws.

The media companies, including Torstar and CBC/Radio-Canada, argue OpenAI uses their content without consent for commercial purposes.

The case against OpenAI highlights broader concerns in the industry about generative AI's ability to use copyrighted material without compensating the original creators.

