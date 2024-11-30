Left Menu

Canadian Media Giants Take Legal Stand Against OpenAI's Copyright Breach

Five Canadian news media companies have filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, alleging that the tech giant has breached copyright laws by using their content without permission. They demand damages and an injunction to stop further use. The case reflects broader concerns over AI's use of copyrighted material.

Updated: 30-11-2024 00:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal move, five major Canadian news media companies have filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, claiming the artificial intelligence company's practices violate copyright laws.

The media companies, including Torstar and CBC/Radio-Canada, argue OpenAI uses their content without consent for commercial purposes.

The case against OpenAI highlights broader concerns in the industry about generative AI's ability to use copyrighted material without compensating the original creators.

