Controversial Airport Scuffle Settled, No Legal Action Pursued

The reported altercation at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport between Captain Virender Sejwal and passenger Ankit Dewan has been officially resolved. Both Sejwal and Dewan voluntarily signed statements in the presence of CISF officials, opting not to pursue legal proceedings.

Captain Sejwal's lawyer claims the incident, initially described as a 'pilot vs passenger' dispute on social media, was a misrepresentation of facts. According to the lawyer, Sejwal, who was traveling as a passenger, was embroiled in a personal conflict with Dewan. Allegations include Dewan abusing Sejwal and making derogatory remarks towards his family.

Air India Express responded by removing Sejwal from flight duties while an investigation is pending. The airline expressed regret over the incident, promising forthcoming actions based on investigation findings. CISF confirmed that their officers acted promptly, clarifying that no coercion was involved in resolving the matter.