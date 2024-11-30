Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Supports Russia's Right to Defend

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov, expressing support for Russia's right to self-defense against alleged U.S. military intervention in Ukraine. Kim emphasized expanding ties with Russia, including military cooperation, under a strategic partnership with President Putin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 03:05 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 03:05 IST
In a significant development, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed support for Russia's right to self-defense in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Speaking with Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov, Kim denounced the use of long-range weapons by Ukraine as a consequence of U.S. military intervention, according to state media.

The meeting took place on Friday, where Kim accused the U.S. and Western nations of equipping Kyiv with weapons to attack Russian territories. He urged Moscow to retaliate against these 'hostile forces' and emphasized the need for Russia to make them 'pay the price.'

Kim's discussions with Belousov also highlighted his commitment to broadening relations with Russia in various domains, including military affairs. This move aligns with the comprehensive strategic partnership established between Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin in June, which encompasses a mutual defense agreement.

