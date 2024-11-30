Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Backs Russia's Defense Moves Amidst Rising Tensions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, affirming support for Russia's military actions in response to Ukraine's use of long-range missiles, attributed to U.S. involvement. Kim emphasized expanding military ties with Russia, reinforcing their partnership through a mutual defense agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 04:05 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 04:05 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has expressed staunch support for Russia's military actions, attributing Ukraine's use of long-range weapons to direct intervention by the United States. During a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Kim stated that the U.S. and Western nations have incited the Ukrainian authorities to attack Russian territory, therefore justifying Russia's defensive actions.

Kim Jong Un pledged unwavering support from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) for Russia's efforts to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity. This statement follows a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement signed in June between Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which includes a mutual defense pact.

North Korea and Russia have significantly strengthened their ties since a summit in September last year, with North Korea reportedly supplying Russia with substantial military resources. Talks between Russian and North Korean defense ministers are aimed at ensuring balance of power in Northeast Asia, with Kim actively participating in diplomatic hospitality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

