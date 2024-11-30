Tragic Escape: Man Falls to Death in Police Custody in Delhi

A 26-year-old man met a tragic end while attempting to escape police custody at West Delhi's Mayapuri police station, officials reported. Identified as Anshuman Taneja, he was taken in for questioning regarding a knife attack on his family.

Authorities detailed that the incident took place on November 26. During the escape attempt, he pushed officers and fell while trying to jump a wall. Taneja sustained severe head injuries and succumbed to them during treatment at LNJP Hospital on November 28.

An inquiry led by the SDM is now underway. Meanwhile, Anshuman's uncle has been discharged from the hospital, whereas his parents continue to receive treatment. The family was informed about the ongoing investigation, which addresses concerns over the attempt to flee and subsequent death.

