Tragic Escape: Man Falls to Death in Police Custody in Delhi

A 26-year-old man, Anshuman Taneja, fell to his death while trying to escape police custody in West Delhi. He was detained for attacking his family with a knife. The incident occurred at Mayapuri police station, and an investigation is ongoing with police maintaining communication with the family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2024 11:10 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 11:10 IST
  • India

A 26-year-old man met a tragic end while attempting to escape police custody at West Delhi's Mayapuri police station, officials reported. Identified as Anshuman Taneja, he was taken in for questioning regarding a knife attack on his family.

Authorities detailed that the incident took place on November 26. During the escape attempt, he pushed officers and fell while trying to jump a wall. Taneja sustained severe head injuries and succumbed to them during treatment at LNJP Hospital on November 28.

An inquiry led by the SDM is now underway. Meanwhile, Anshuman's uncle has been discharged from the hospital, whereas his parents continue to receive treatment. The family was informed about the ongoing investigation, which addresses concerns over the attempt to flee and subsequent death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

