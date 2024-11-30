Left Menu

Campus Controversy: The Battle Over Varanasi's Historic Mosque

Udai Pratap College in Varanasi is embroiled in a dispute with the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board over the ownership of a mosque and land on the campus. The college denies the Waqf's claims that the land was a donation from the Nawab of Tonk. The controversy involves allegations of illegal construction, electricity usage, and property disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 30-11-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 14:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Varanasi, a contentious conflict has developed between the Udai Pratap College and the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board. The board asserts ownership over a mosque and land on the college campus, claiming it was donated by the Nawab of Tonk.

The college administration disputes this claim, stating the mosque's construction was illegal and that the land belongs to the trust. Principal DK Singh highlighted past attempts by the Waqf Board to build on the site and alleged illegal electricity use by the mosque, actions halted by police last year.

Amid allegations, Manaur Rahman, a regular mosque visitor, insists the area historically belongs to the mosque and that prior electricity arrangements were mutually agreed upon. The situation remains tense as local authorities grapple with the legalities of the claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

