Premature Exploration: The Unfolding Lithium Saga

The Congress criticized the Modi government for prematurely celebrating the discovery of lithium reserves in Jammu and Kashmir. Despite initial auctions, insufficient exploration data and security concerns have deterred bids, leading to a re-exploration directive from the Geological Survey of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 17:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress took a critical stance against the Central government concerning the re-examination of lithium reserves in Jammu and Kashmir. The Geological Survey of India has reportedly been asked to reassess the reserves, following the Modi administration's premature celebration of the discovery earlier this year.

According to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, the situation typifies the Modi government's tendency to focus on creating headlines. Although the government announced the discovery in February 2023, auctions to attract investors failed due to inadequate exploration data, leading to their cancellation.

Ramesh pointed out that subsequent attempts to auction off the reserves have been unsuccessful because of insufficient data and security concerns in the region. An additional exploration by the Geological Survey is now planned before the auctions can proceed, marking a significant delay in the project's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

