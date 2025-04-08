Canada Accuses China of Election Interference on WeChat
Canada has accused a Chinese social media news account of spreading false narratives about Prime Minister Mark Carney to influence the Canadian election. The account, linked to the Chinese Communist Party, is targeting Chinese voters in Canada. China denies these allegations and insists on non-interference.
Canada announced on Monday that a popular news account on the Chinese social media platform WeChat is disseminating false narratives about Prime Minister Mark Carney, allegedly attempting to sway the Canadian election campaign.
The Privy Council Office stated that this operation is intentionally amplifying misleading narratives on WeChat, targeting Chinese audiences, including those living in Canada. Ottawa's statement revealed that the account questioned Carney's credentials to manipulate Chinese voters; however, the effort will not impact the upcoming April 28 election.
Linked to the Chinese Communist Party through intelligence reports, Canada highlights the Youli-Youmian account's involvement. The Chinese embassy in Ottawa has dismissed these claims as unfounded, stating China adheres to a principle of non-interference. China's response comes amid heightened U.S. tariffs and the Liberal Party's switch in leadership, intensifying the electoral climate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shocking Scandal: Nurse's Ordeal Exposed on Social Media
Bulldozer Demolition Targets Nagpur Violence Accused Amid Social Media Rumors
CPI(M) Sparks Social Media Debate with New Color Scheme
Social Media Post Sparks Arrest Over Alleged Anti-National Content
Tweets, likes, and needles: Study finds social media messaging spurs vaccine intentions