Canada Accuses China of Election Interference on WeChat

Canada announced on Monday that a popular news account on the Chinese social media platform WeChat is disseminating false narratives about Prime Minister Mark Carney, allegedly attempting to sway the Canadian election campaign.

The Privy Council Office stated that this operation is intentionally amplifying misleading narratives on WeChat, targeting Chinese audiences, including those living in Canada. Ottawa's statement revealed that the account questioned Carney's credentials to manipulate Chinese voters; however, the effort will not impact the upcoming April 28 election.

Linked to the Chinese Communist Party through intelligence reports, Canada highlights the Youli-Youmian account's involvement. The Chinese embassy in Ottawa has dismissed these claims as unfounded, stating China adheres to a principle of non-interference. China's response comes amid heightened U.S. tariffs and the Liberal Party's switch in leadership, intensifying the electoral climate.

