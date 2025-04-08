A New Debate: The Future of Fluoride in U.S. Drinking Water

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has announced plans to reevaluate the practice of adding fluoride to drinking water, a contentious issue that has sparked debate across various states. This follows Utah's decision to ban fluoridation in its public water systems, a landmark move under Governor Spencer Cox.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. indicated intentions to urge the CDC to halt its fluoride use recommendations during an event in Salt Lake City, Utah. Simultaneously, the Environmental Protection Agency is assessing new scientific findings concerning fluoride's health risks.

Although fluoridation aims to bolster dental health, concerns persist over its potential impacts at higher levels. The American Dental Association continues to support water fluoridation, while health officials examine its safety, prompted by a federal judge's recent call for stricter regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)