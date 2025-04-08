Left Menu

A New Debate: The Future of Fluoride in U.S. Drinking Water

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is reevaluating the inclusion of fluoride in drinking water due to health concerns. This move follows Utah's ban on water fluoridation, amid ongoing debates on associated health risks. The EPA is also reviewing the safety standards for fluoride levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 05:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 05:15 IST
A New Debate: The Future of Fluoride in U.S. Drinking Water
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has announced plans to reevaluate the practice of adding fluoride to drinking water, a contentious issue that has sparked debate across various states. This follows Utah's decision to ban fluoridation in its public water systems, a landmark move under Governor Spencer Cox.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. indicated intentions to urge the CDC to halt its fluoride use recommendations during an event in Salt Lake City, Utah. Simultaneously, the Environmental Protection Agency is assessing new scientific findings concerning fluoride's health risks.

Although fluoridation aims to bolster dental health, concerns persist over its potential impacts at higher levels. The American Dental Association continues to support water fluoridation, while health officials examine its safety, prompted by a federal judge's recent call for stricter regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025