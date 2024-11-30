Aleppo: A Renewed Battlefield in Syrian Conflict

In a sudden twist to the Syrian conflict, rebels have seized significant areas of Aleppo in an offensive that poses a substantial challenge to President Bashar al-Assad's rule. The military has acknowledged the need to redeploy forces to strengthen defenses.

The surprise attack, spearheaded by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, has disrupted a relatively stable frontline since 2020, as Syrian forces prepare a counteroffensive to reclaim city control. Russian backing, including promised military aid, underscores Assad's determination to regain hold.

Amid regional turmoil from conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon, this renewed fighting points to the broader geopolitical stakes at play. Turkish-backed factions are said to be aiding the rebels, while Iran struggles for influence across the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)