Left Menu

Aleppo: A Renewed Battlefield in Syrian Conflict

Rebels have made significant advances in Aleppo during a surprise offensive, marking the biggest challenge to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in years. The army has redeployed to counter the attacks led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. Russia backs Assad, pledging more military aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 17:51 IST
Aleppo: A Renewed Battlefield in Syrian Conflict

In a sudden twist to the Syrian conflict, rebels have seized significant areas of Aleppo in an offensive that poses a substantial challenge to President Bashar al-Assad's rule. The military has acknowledged the need to redeploy forces to strengthen defenses.

The surprise attack, spearheaded by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, has disrupted a relatively stable frontline since 2020, as Syrian forces prepare a counteroffensive to reclaim city control. Russian backing, including promised military aid, underscores Assad's determination to regain hold.

Amid regional turmoil from conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon, this renewed fighting points to the broader geopolitical stakes at play. Turkish-backed factions are said to be aiding the rebels, while Iran struggles for influence across the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024