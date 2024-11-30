Resurgence in Aleppo: Rebels Challenge Syrian Army's Stronghold

In a dramatic resurgence of hostilities, Syrian rebels led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham have made significant inroads into Aleppo, in a move that poses the biggest challenge to President Bashar al-Assad's hold on the city since 2010. The unexpected offensive has revived battlefronts in a region that borders Turkey, prompting the Syrian military to regroup and prepare a counterattack to reclaim lost ground.

The Syrian army, backed by Russian and Iranian forces, officially acknowledged the incursion, marking a shift in the city that had been completely under government control for eight years. The army announced a redeployment aimed at fortifying defenses and preparing to oust the rebels from Aleppo while safeguarding civilians and military personnel.

The conflict has escalated as two rebel sources confirmed the capture of Maraat al Numan in Idlib province by insurgents. Regional disturbances continue with wars in Gaza and Lebanon, and Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov condemned the Aleppo attack as a violation of Syrian sovereignty. Increased Russian military aid to Assad's regime is anticipated while Aleppo's airport and roads have been sealed off in response.

(With inputs from agencies.)