Tensions, Threats, and Tastes: US Domestic News Highlights

Tensions eased between Mexico and the incoming Trump administration after a friendly phone conversation between Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and U.S. President-elect Trump. This comes amidst Trump's threat of imposing a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada.

In a troubling development, five Democratic U.S. lawmakers from Connecticut received bomb threats at their homes. President Biden announced a collaboration with the FBI to address these security concerns, which also targeted some of Trump's cabinet picks, including those for defense and environmental positions.

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case challenging the FDA's decision to prohibit sales of flavored vape products, an issue pertinent to youth health and regulatory power. The ruling could significantly impact e-cigarette companies and public health policy.

