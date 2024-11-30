Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes Rock South Lebanon
An Israeli strike on a car in southern Lebanon wounded three people, including a child, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry. Another individual was injured in a separate strike in Al Bisariya. The Israeli military claims the strikes target Hezbollah facilities violating a recent ceasefire agreement.
An Israeli airstrike on a car injured three people in Majdal Zoun, southern Lebanon, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported on Saturday. Among the wounded is a seven-year-old child.
Later that day, another person suffered injuries in a separate Israeli strike on Al Bisariya, near the city of Sidon. The Israeli military asserted that the operation targeted a Hezbollah facility hosting rocket launchers.
The military further stated it struck a vehicle in southern Lebanon loaded with rocket-propelled grenades and other military supplies. The actions were a response to perceived ceasefire breaches by Hezbollah, despite a truce implemented on Wednesday.
