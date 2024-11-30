Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes Rock South Lebanon

An Israeli strike on a car in southern Lebanon wounded three people, including a child, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry. Another individual was injured in a separate strike in Al Bisariya. The Israeli military claims the strikes target Hezbollah facilities violating a recent ceasefire agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 19:32 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes Rock South Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli airstrike on a car injured three people in Majdal Zoun, southern Lebanon, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported on Saturday. Among the wounded is a seven-year-old child.

Later that day, another person suffered injuries in a separate Israeli strike on Al Bisariya, near the city of Sidon. The Israeli military asserted that the operation targeted a Hezbollah facility hosting rocket launchers.

The military further stated it struck a vehicle in southern Lebanon loaded with rocket-propelled grenades and other military supplies. The actions were a response to perceived ceasefire breaches by Hezbollah, despite a truce implemented on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024