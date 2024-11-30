Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: Turkish FM Hakan Fidan Engages with Leaders

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed recent developments in Syria and the Lebanese ceasefire with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati. The discussions occurred over the phone, alongside an earlier conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, highlighting Turkey's active diplomatic engagements in regional matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 30-11-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 20:24 IST
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan engaged in dialogues aimed at addressing pressing regional issues, notably involving Syria and Lebanon.

In a phone call with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Fidan reviewed current developments in Syria and assessed the status of the ceasefire in Lebanon, according to sources from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Fidan's diplomacy extended earlier on Saturday with a conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, reflecting Turkey's continuing involvement in regional affairs.

