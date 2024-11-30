Left Menu

Bangladesh Defends Arrest of Hindu Leader Amid Rising Tensions

The arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh has sparked controversy. While Bangladesh claims the arrest is justified, protests have erupted, drawing concern from India. Bangladesh maintains there is no systematic minority persecution and aims to protect all citizens' rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 30-11-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 20:30 IST
The recent arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das at Dhaka's international airport has led to escalating tensions between Bangladesh and India, as Dhaka insists that the charges against him are legitimate. The controversy sparked significant protest from Hindu communities across major Bangladeshi cities, including Dhaka and Chattogram.

Addressing a UN forum on minority issues in Geneva, Bangladesh's representative Tareq Md Ariful Islam emphasized that Das's detainment should not be misconstrued as an attack on minorities. Meanwhile, India has expressed concern over rising extremist rhetoric and violence targeting minority Hindu communities in Bangladesh.

Despite the backlash, the Bangladeshi government asserts its commitment to protecting all citizens, regardless of religious affiliation. As diplomatic tensions simmer, both nations remain vigilant in maintaining harmony and security for their respective minority populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

