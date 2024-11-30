Ancient Claims: Mosque or Temple? Court Battle Intensifies

A heated legal dispute has erupted over the Shamsi Shahi mosque, with a Hindu group claiming it was established over an ancient temple. The mosque's management committee considers the claim legally groundless.

Arguments were presented in front of a fast-track court, with a hearing scheduled for December. The controversy follows violent protests in nearby Sambhal over a similar mosque-temple conflict.

The case underscores growing communal tensions, as competing claims over religious sites escalate, notably in Uttar Pradesh. Government and archaeological reports were examined as the contentious debate continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)