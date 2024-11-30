Left Menu

Ancient Claims: Mosque or Temple? Court Battle Intensifies

The Shamsi Shahi mosque faces a legal challenge from a Hindu group claiming it was built on the site of an ancient temple. The mosque's management argues the claim is unmaintainable. Amidst rising tensions, legal representatives await a December court decision, while similar disputes stir wider unrest.

Updated: 30-11-2024 20:38 IST
  • India

A heated legal dispute has erupted over the Shamsi Shahi mosque, with a Hindu group claiming it was established over an ancient temple. The mosque's management committee considers the claim legally groundless.

Arguments were presented in front of a fast-track court, with a hearing scheduled for December. The controversy follows violent protests in nearby Sambhal over a similar mosque-temple conflict.

The case underscores growing communal tensions, as competing claims over religious sites escalate, notably in Uttar Pradesh. Government and archaeological reports were examined as the contentious debate continues.

