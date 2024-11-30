BSF's Steadfast Battle Against the Dwindling Maoist Threat in Odisha

The Maoist threat in Odisha has witnessed a substantial decrease, with only 60-70 members of the banned organization remaining active, according to a senior BSF official.

BSF IG CD Aggarwal announced that most active Maoists in Odisha come from neighboring Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, with only seven from Odisha lacking leadership roles.

The BSF continues its commitment to eradicate Naxalism from Odisha by 2026, employing advanced technologies and enhancing cooperation with local police and intelligence agencies, despite persisting challenges in dense forest areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)