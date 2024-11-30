Left Menu

BSF's Steadfast Battle Against the Dwindling Maoist Threat in Odisha

Maoist activities in Odisha have significantly decreased, with only 60-70 active members. BSF, deployed in 2010 at Naxalism's peak, has made major advances in combating this threat. Ongoing issues include IED threats and drug trafficking, but the BSF aims to eradicate Naxalism by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-11-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 21:45 IST
BSF's Steadfast Battle Against the Dwindling Maoist Threat in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

The Maoist threat in Odisha has witnessed a substantial decrease, with only 60-70 members of the banned organization remaining active, according to a senior BSF official.

BSF IG CD Aggarwal announced that most active Maoists in Odisha come from neighboring Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, with only seven from Odisha lacking leadership roles.

The BSF continues its commitment to eradicate Naxalism from Odisha by 2026, employing advanced technologies and enhancing cooperation with local police and intelligence agencies, despite persisting challenges in dense forest areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024