Dramatic Police Encounter Leads to Notorious Criminal's Arrest

A man accused of multiple serious crimes found himself behind bars after an intense confrontation with police ended in his capture, officials disclosed on Saturday.

The incident unfolded when Head Constable Azad Akhtar, stationed at New Usman Pur, approached Mohammad Adil for questioning. Tension escalated when Adil's brother, under criminal scrutiny as well, assaulted Akhtar, leading to a scuffle. During the fray, Adil inflicted a serious injury on Akhtar, before fleeing the scene.

The police tracked Adil to Yamuna Khadar, where he fired at officers, prompting a retaliatory response. Adil sustained an injury and was captured. He is now hospitalized, with a record of 27 criminal cases, including attempted murder and robbery, under review.

(With inputs from agencies.)