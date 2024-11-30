Left Menu

Dramatic Police Encounter Leads to Notorious Criminal's Arrest

A man accused of multiple heinous crimes was arrested after a dramatic police encounter. Accused Mohammad Adil attacked a police officer during questioning, leading to a confrontation. Adil was later apprehended following a pursuit where he fired at police. He faces charges including attempt to murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 22:06 IST
A man accused of multiple serious crimes found himself behind bars after an intense confrontation with police ended in his capture, officials disclosed on Saturday.

The incident unfolded when Head Constable Azad Akhtar, stationed at New Usman Pur, approached Mohammad Adil for questioning. Tension escalated when Adil's brother, under criminal scrutiny as well, assaulted Akhtar, leading to a scuffle. During the fray, Adil inflicted a serious injury on Akhtar, before fleeing the scene.

The police tracked Adil to Yamuna Khadar, where he fired at officers, prompting a retaliatory response. Adil sustained an injury and was captured. He is now hospitalized, with a record of 27 criminal cases, including attempted murder and robbery, under review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

