You just read my mind? I'll tell you where the problem is...I wasn't in the right 'click'!

AAP MLA from Delhi's Mehrauli, Naresh Yadav, was sentenced to two years by a Punjab court for his involvement in a 2016 Quran desecration case. The verdict, delivered by Judge Parminder Singh Grewal, also fined Yadav Rs 11,000. The 2016 incident sparked violence and led to subsequent arrests.

In a significant legal development, Naresh Yadav, the AAP MLA representing Delhi's Mehrauli region, has been handed a two-year prison sentence by a court in Punjab's Malerkotla district. The conviction relates to a highly charged 2016 case involving desecration of the Quran.

The sentence was announced by Judge Parminder Singh Grewal who also imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 on Yadav. The court simultaneously upheld sentences against Vijay Kumar and Gaurav Kumar, while another accused, Nand Kishore, was acquitted.

The incident dates back to June 24, 2016, when torn pages of the Quran were discovered on a road in Malerkotla, leading to violence and unrest. Yadav, initially acquitted in March 2021, faced renewed legal scrutiny following an appeal by complainant Mohammad Ashraf.

(With inputs from agencies.)

