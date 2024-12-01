Left Menu

Warning Ignored: The Untold Story Behind Bhopal's Tragic Disaster

Shahnawaz Khan, a Bhopal-based lawyer, warned Union Carbide about the grave public health risks of toxic gas production at its pesticide plant months before the 1984 Bhopal disaster. Despite his legal notice, Union Carbide dismissed his concerns, leading to a catastrophic gas leak that killed thousands and injured many.

In an eerie prelude to the world's worst industrial tragedy, Bhopal-based lawyer Shahnawaz Khan had issued a warning to Union Carbide about its toxic gas emissions nearly 21 months prior. His legal notice was a desperate attempt to avert the impending catastrophe that would soon unfold in December 1984.

Despite Khan's cautionary note, Union Carbide summarily dismissed the claims as baseless, leading to a devastating gas leak that resulted in 5,479 deaths and injuries to over half a million people. The company had been informed of multiple gas leaks and the potential threat to public health but chose to ignore the warnings.

Khan, the nephew of a prominent freedom fighter, cited several incidents of toxic leaks as early signs of danger. His prescient observations and determined efforts to gather evidence underscore the gravity of missed opportunities to prevent the calamity that struck Bhopal on that chilling winter night.

(With inputs from agencies.)

