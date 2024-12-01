Warning Ignored: The Untold Story Behind Bhopal's Tragic Disaster

In an eerie prelude to the world's worst industrial tragedy, Bhopal-based lawyer Shahnawaz Khan had issued a warning to Union Carbide about its toxic gas emissions nearly 21 months prior. His legal notice was a desperate attempt to avert the impending catastrophe that would soon unfold in December 1984.

Despite Khan's cautionary note, Union Carbide summarily dismissed the claims as baseless, leading to a devastating gas leak that resulted in 5,479 deaths and injuries to over half a million people. The company had been informed of multiple gas leaks and the potential threat to public health but chose to ignore the warnings.

Khan, the nephew of a prominent freedom fighter, cited several incidents of toxic leaks as early signs of danger. His prescient observations and determined efforts to gather evidence underscore the gravity of missed opportunities to prevent the calamity that struck Bhopal on that chilling winter night.

