Arrest in Mizoram: Six Rifles Seized

In Mizoram's Serchhip district, security forces successfully seized six 12 bore single barrel rifles, leading to the arrest of one individual, as confirmed by the Assam Rifles.

Authorities set up a checkpoint based on intelligence about potential weapon smuggling, resulting in the interception of a suspicious vehicle on November 29.

A comprehensive search of the vehicle uncovered the concealed rifles, leading to the suspect's immediate arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)