Left Menu

Arrest in Mizoram: Six Rifles Seized

In Mizoram's Serchhip district, a man was apprehended with six 12 bore single barrel rifles. Acting on information about weapon smuggling, Assam Rifles and state police set up a checkpoint on November 29, intercepting a vehicle and discovering the firearms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 01-12-2024 11:29 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 11:29 IST
Arrest in Mizoram: Six Rifles Seized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Mizoram's Serchhip district, security forces successfully seized six 12 bore single barrel rifles, leading to the arrest of one individual, as confirmed by the Assam Rifles.

Authorities set up a checkpoint based on intelligence about potential weapon smuggling, resulting in the interception of a suspicious vehicle on November 29.

A comprehensive search of the vehicle uncovered the concealed rifles, leading to the suspect's immediate arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024