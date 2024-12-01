Arrest in Mizoram: Six Rifles Seized
In Mizoram's Serchhip district, a man was apprehended with six 12 bore single barrel rifles. Acting on information about weapon smuggling, Assam Rifles and state police set up a checkpoint on November 29, intercepting a vehicle and discovering the firearms.
In Mizoram's Serchhip district, security forces successfully seized six 12 bore single barrel rifles, leading to the arrest of one individual, as confirmed by the Assam Rifles.
Authorities set up a checkpoint based on intelligence about potential weapon smuggling, resulting in the interception of a suspicious vehicle on November 29.
A comprehensive search of the vehicle uncovered the concealed rifles, leading to the suspect's immediate arrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
