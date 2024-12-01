Kerala Demands Aid for Wayanad Landslide Survivors
The Kerala government criticized the union government for not providing assistance for Wayanad landslide survivors. Despite submitting necessary assessments and reports, no relief has been granted. The state calls for unity among political factions to pressure the central government to declare the event a national disaster and provide aid.
- Country:
- India
The ongoing tension between the Kerala state government and the union government has intensified as the former accuses the latter of neglecting the dire needs of Wayanad landslide survivors. Kerala has been vocal about the inadequate response from the central authorities in terms of relief and support.
Revenue Minister K Rajan emphasized that Kerala has submitted all required details concerning the disaster and has yet to receive feedback or aid from the central government. The landslide, which caused significant losses, has left the state waiting for necessary resources to aid affected citizens.
The catastrophe, which struck in late July and claimed 231 lives, puts a spotlight on the need for central support. Despite the political differences, both ruling and opposition parties in Kerala are urging the union government to classify the incident as a national disaster to expedite aid and rehabilitation efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- Wayanad
- landslide
- survivors
- aid
- relief
- rehabilitation
- government
- assistance
- disaster
ALSO READ
BJP govt will ensure rehabilitation plans first before displacing people for projects: Home Minister Amit Shah in Dumka.
UAE's Fifth Aid Ship Embarks on Humanitarian Mission to Gaza
Ramamurthy Naidu's Critical Health Update
They say 'bant gaye toh kat gaye' (if divided, we will be wiped out), I say 'dar gaye toh mar gaye' (if you are afraid, you die): Kharge.
Farewell to Ramamurthy Naidu: A Legacy Remembered