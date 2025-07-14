Controversy Brews Over Security Leak Allegations Against Netanyahu Aide

An aide to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under a cloud of indictment on security charges, according to Israel's attorney general. The charges stem from allegations that Jonatan Urich, a close adviser to Netanyahu, leaked classified military information amid Israel's war in Gaza.

Netanyahu has dismissed the investigation as politically motivated, asserting that Urich did not compromise state security. The allegations suggest Urich leaked information to influence public perception of Netanyahu and discussions about the murder of six Israeli hostages by Palestinian captors in Gaza.

The hostages' deaths, reported by a German newspaper, fueled widespread protests in Israel. Despite the controversy, Netanyahu argues that the ceasefire efforts failed due to Hamas' actions. The government is currently engaged in indirect negotiations, seeking another truce.