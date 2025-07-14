Left Menu

New 'Superman' Smashes Box Office; Live Aid's 40th Anniversary Celebrated

The new 'Superman' movie achieved a strong opening, grossing $217 million globally. Concurrently, musicians from the historic Live Aid concert celebrated its 40th anniversary with a musical in London. Key figures like Bob Geldof, Brian May, and others attended the event, highlighting its lasting impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 10:29 IST
New 'Superman' Smashes Box Office; Live Aid's 40th Anniversary Celebrated
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The latest 'Superman' movie from Warner Bros made an impressive debut at the global box office, raking in an estimated $217 million. The film, featuring David Corenswet as the iconic Man of Steel, led the weekend charts in North America with $122 million and added $95 million internationally. This marks a robust start for the new era of DC comic adaptations on the big screen.

In other entertainment news, legendary musicians who participated in the historic Live Aid concert reunited in London to commemorate its 40th anniversary. The special gathering took place at the Shaftesbury Theatre, where attendees enjoyed a performance of 'Just For One Day', a musical homage to Live Aid. Notable figures such as Bob Geldof, who organized the original event, Queen's Brian May, and others were in attendance.

The celebration underscored the enduring influence of Live Aid, not just in the music world but also in the realm of charity, as the original event generated extensive funds for famine relief in Ethiopia. Both the new 'Superman' film and the Live Aid anniversary demonstrate significant cultural milestones in the entertainment industry.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025